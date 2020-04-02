Tekashi 6ix9ine Released From Prison Early Due to Coronavirus Concerns

Home News Ashwin Chary April 2nd, 2020 - 6:26 PM

American rapper, Tekashi 6ix9ine, has been released from prison early, due to concerns regarding the coronavirus. The artist currently suffers with asthma, putting him at a higher risk of contracting the virus. He will be serving the remaining four months of his sentence from his home, under government surveillance.

6ix9ine was originally sentenced to 24 months in prison, after facing up to 47 years to life, on federal charges for racketeering, firearms offenses and narcotics trafficking. He was charged alongside his former members of the Nine Treys Blood Gang.

The rapper received credit for already spending 13 months behind bars, at the time of his sentencing, and will additionally have to pay a $35,000 fine, with 300 community service hours and five years of probation.

During his time in prison, 6ix9ine submitted a request for early release, but was originally denied, until the was granted release after a number of appeals. He is expected to be released from supervision by Aug. 2.