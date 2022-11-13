Macklemore Debuts New Video For “Faithful” Featuring NLE Choppa

Home News Rhea Mursalin November 13th, 2022 - 6:29 AM

Grammy award winning artist Macklemore has released a brand new video for his track “Faithful,” which features NLE Choppa. “Faithful” is Macklemore’s third track released this year – with the other two being, Maniac and Chant – and an intensely vulnerable look into the artist’s relationship with addiction and recovery.

The video was directed by John C. Peterson and creatively directed by Tricia Davis as both Macklemore and NLE Choppa portray a raw peek into dependency, overcoming, and relapsing.

Macklemore expressed: “I wrote FAITHFUL after a 2020 relapse that brought me back to a familiar darkness I naively thought I had escaped. It’s a personal song for me, reflecting on my struggles with addiction. As long as I can remember, I’ve wanted to be clean, and yet the disease I have is always present, it always follows me. The record explores the presence of addiction in every facet of my life, and how pervasive and insidious it can be.”

Photo Credit: April Siese