Fleet Foxes Share Live Performance Video for “I’m Not My Season”

Iconic indie rockers Fleet Foxes have shared a live performance video for their recent single “I’m Not My Season,” which appears on the band’s recent critically-acclaimed album Shore. The full-length studio LP was released digitally last fall on Anti- and is slated for release on all formats (vinyl, CD and cassette) on Friday, February 5, 2021. The album is currently available for pre-order on the band’s website.

The live performance of “I’m Not My Season,” was shot at the beautiful St. Ann & the Holy Trinity Church in Brooklyn, NY, and filmed as part of ‘A Very Lonely Solstice Livestream’ in December of 2020. The clip was directed by longtime Fleet Foxes collaborator and frontman Robin Pecknold’s brother, Sean Pecknold. The performance depicts Robin Pecknold’s solo muted-yet-powerful performance of the acoustic track, made even more staggering in between Sean’s gorgeous panorama and establishing shot’s of the church’s breathtaking interior.

In addition to the “I’m Not My Season” video, the band also announced that Robin Pecknhold will commemorate the new LP’s release on vinyl at independent records with a virtual “in-store performance.” The band’s live stream performance will air on NoonChorus on Wednesday, February 10th at 6 pm PT / 9 pm ET. According to a press release, “Fans can get access to the mini solo set by pre-ordering the album now at their local indie retailer, or by purchasing Shore in the store or curbside on the weekend of its release, Friday, February 5th.”

The new record will be released on an exclusive crystal clear 2-LP vinyl set, which will be available for sale at independent record stores only. Additionally, a limited edition Fleet Foxes print by artist Bailey Elder will also be available as a free gift-with-purchase, while supplies last.

Shore was surprise-released back in September to coincide with the autumnal equinox. The LP received immediate acclaim from critics across the music industry upon its release, The record was named a top-5 album by various outlets including Uncut, 6Music, Mojo and Uproxx. The record also topped a number of 2020 year-end lists from some of the biggest publications in the U.S. like The New Yorker, NPR, Pitchfork, USA Today, Stereogum and Rolling Stone.

Photo credit: Kalyn Oyer