My Morning Jacket Announce Summer 2022 Tour Dates

My Morning Jacket has revealed dates for its upcoming headline tour. The pre-sales begin Wednesday, February 16 at 10 a.m. and will continue through Thursday, February 17 at 10 p.m.
Tickets for the shows will begin March 2 in Cancún, Mexico and conclude September 24 in Huntsville, Alabama. A special series of shows will be played in Louisville, Kentucky, and will serve as the band’s first hometown live shows in six years. The weekend-long performances in June will host local musicians and restaurants while also highlighting the work of non-profits like Change Today, Change Tomorrow, a Louisville-based organizations devoted to fighting racial inequality in education and health care. River City Drum Corps and Kiana & the Sun Kings will appear as special guests.
The full list of tour dates can be viewed below.
Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna