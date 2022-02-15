My Morning Jacket Announce Summer 2022 Tour Dates

Home News Tara Mobasher February 15th, 2022 - 5:00 PM

My Morning Jacket has revealed dates for its upcoming headline tour. The pre-sales begin Wednesday, February 16 at 10 a.m. and will continue through Thursday, February 17 at 10 p.m.

Tickets for the shows will begin March 2 in Cancún, Mexico and conclude September 24 in Huntsville, Alabama. A special series of shows will be played in Louisville, Kentucky, and will serve as the band’s first hometown live shows in six years. The weekend-long performances in June will host local musicians and restaurants while also highlighting the work of non-profits like Change Today, Change Tomorrow, a Louisville-based organizations devoted to fighting racial inequality in education and health care. River City Drum Corps and Kiana & the Sun Kings will appear as special guests.

The full list of tour dates can be viewed below.

MY MORNING JACKET

TOUR 2022

MARCH

2 – Moon Palace, Cancún, MX – My Morning Jacket’s One Big Holiday

3 – Moon Palace, Cancún, MX – My Morning Jacket’s One Big Holiday

4 – Moon Palace, Cancún, MX – My Morning Jacket’s One Big Holiday

5 – Moon Palace, Cancún, MX – My Morning Jacket’s One Big Holiday

APRIL

19 – Memphis, TN – Orpheum Theatre *

20 – Knoxville, TN – Knoxville Civic Auditorium *

22 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater *

23 – N. Charleston, SC – High Water Music Festival ‡

24 – Miramar Beach, FL – Moon Crush Festival ‡

27 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall Lawn *

28 – Dallas, TX – The Factory in Deep Ellum *

29 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater *

MAY

1 – Atlanta, GA – Shaky Knees Music Festival ‡

JUNE

21 – Cleveland, OH – Jacobs Pavilion ^

22 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE ^

24 – Louisville, KY – Iroquois Amphitheater **

25 – Louisville, KY – Louisville Waterfront ***

28 – Rochester Hills, MI – Meadow Brook Amphitheatre ^

29 – Columbus, OH – Kemba Live! ^

JULY

1 – Madison, WI – Breese Stevens Field ^

2 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island ^

AUGUST

11 – Seattle, WA – Marymoor Park †

12 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater †

14 – Palo Alto, CA – Frost Amphitheater †

16 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl †

17 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Forever Cemetery †

19 – Taos, NM – Kit Carson Park †

23 – Dillon, CO – Dillon Amphitheater †

24 – Dillon, CO – Dillon Amphitheater †

26 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre †

27 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre †

SEPTEMBER

16 – New Haven, CT – Westville Music Bowl †

19 – Charlottesville, VA – Ting Pavilion †

20 – Wilmington, NC – Live Oak Bank Pavilion †

22 – Asheville, NC – Rabbit Rabbit †

23 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater †

24 – Huntsville, AL – Orion Amphitheater †

* w/Special Guest Madison Cunningham

^ w/Special Guest Indigo de Souza

† w/Special Guest Joy Oladokun

** w/Special Guests River City Drum Corps and Kiana & the Sun Kings

*** w/Special Guests Louisville Leopard Percussionists

and Producing a Kind Generation

‡ Festival Performance