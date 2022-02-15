mxdwn Music

My Morning Jacket Announce Summer 2022 Tour Dates

February 15th, 2022 - 5:00 PM

My Morning Jacket has revealed dates for its upcoming headline tour. The pre-sales begin Wednesday, February 16 at 10 a.m. and will continue through Thursday, February 17 at 10 p.m.

Tickets for the shows will begin March 2 in Cancún, Mexico and conclude September 24 in Huntsville, Alabama. A special series of shows will be played in Louisville, Kentucky, and will serve as the band’s first hometown live shows in six years. The weekend-long performances in June will host local musicians and restaurants while also highlighting the work of non-profits like Change Today, Change Tomorrow, a Louisville-based organizations devoted to fighting racial inequality in education and health care. River City Drum Corps and Kiana & the Sun Kings will appear as special guests.

The full list of tour dates can be viewed below.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

MY MORNING JACKET
TOUR 2022
MARCH
2 – Moon Palace, Cancún, MX – My Morning Jacket’s One Big Holiday
3 – Moon Palace, Cancún, MX – My Morning Jacket’s One Big Holiday
4 – Moon Palace, Cancún, MX – My Morning Jacket’s One Big Holiday
5 – Moon Palace, Cancún, MX – My Morning Jacket’s One Big Holiday
APRIL
19 – Memphis, TN – Orpheum Theatre *
20 – Knoxville, TN – Knoxville Civic Auditorium *
22 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater *
23 – N. Charleston, SC – High Water Music Festival ‡
24 – Miramar Beach, FL – Moon Crush Festival ‡
27 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall Lawn *
28 – Dallas, TX – The Factory in Deep Ellum *
29 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater *
MAY
1 – Atlanta, GA – Shaky Knees Music Festival ‡
JUNE
21 – Cleveland, OH – Jacobs Pavilion ^
22 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE ^
24 – Louisville, KY – Iroquois Amphitheater **
25 – Louisville, KY – Louisville Waterfront ***
28 – Rochester Hills, MI – Meadow Brook Amphitheatre ^
29 – Columbus, OH – Kemba Live! ^
JULY
1 – Madison, WI – Breese Stevens Field ^
2 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island ^
AUGUST
11 – Seattle, WA – Marymoor Park †
12 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater †
14 – Palo Alto, CA – Frost Amphitheater †
16 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl †
17 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Forever Cemetery †
19 – Taos, NM – Kit Carson Park †
23 – Dillon, CO – Dillon Amphitheater †
24 – Dillon, CO – Dillon Amphitheater †
26 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre †
27 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre †
SEPTEMBER
16 – New Haven, CT – Westville Music Bowl †
19 – Charlottesville, VA – Ting Pavilion †
20 – Wilmington, NC – Live Oak Bank Pavilion †
22 – Asheville, NC – Rabbit Rabbit †
23 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater †
24 – Huntsville, AL – Orion Amphitheater †
* w/Special Guest Madison Cunningham
^ w/Special Guest Indigo de Souza
† w/Special Guest Joy Oladokun
** w/Special Guests River City Drum Corps and Kiana & the Sun Kings
*** w/Special Guests Louisville Leopard Percussionists
and Producing a Kind Generation
‡ Festival Performance

