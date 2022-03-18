J.J. Abrams’ Scripted U2 Show Reportedly In The Works

Home News Alexandra Kozicki March 18th, 2022 - 8:56 PM

A new television show about the Irish rock group U2 is on its way to Netflix, according to Steryogum.

As of now, the series is known by no name, and early rumors have been few. But we do know Bad Robot (J.J Abrams) is at the helm, under their contract with Warner Bros. Television.

We don’t know much about the project, except that it will be written by Anthony McCarten who worked on Bohemian Rhapsody. Many were unsatisfied with his work on the Queen biopic, but we can only hope for a more accurate and respectful portrayal of one of the world’s most popular bands. McCarten also wrote The Theory Of Everything, Darkest Hour, and The Two Popes, which were more widely accepted by critics and fans.

Meanwhile, the level of involvement from U2 remains hazy. Representatives for Warner Bros., Netflix, and Bad Robot did not immediately respond to request for comment when The Hollywood Reporter reached out for a comment.

U2 are no strangers to scripted television or film. In 2014, they were the subject of the 2011 documentary From The Sky Down, which was directed by Davis Guggenheim. The documentary gave fans an intimate look at the band’s history, and how they came to record their 1991 album Achtung Baby.

The series will join a running list of recent music-related documentaries and docu-series on Netflix’s ever-expanding library.