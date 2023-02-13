Gonerfest Announces 2023 Initial Lineup Featuring OSEES, Ibex Clone, The Mummies and More

Home News Cait Stoddard February 13th, 2023 - 5:47 PM

Today Gonerfest announced their return for its 20 edition and to celebrate the 20 anniversary of the rock label Goner Records who have shaped punk, garage, soul and others for two decades. The music festival hosted by Goner Records and the iconic Tennessean storefront takes place in Memphis’s Railgarten from Thursday, September 28 through Sunday, October 1.

In light of the happy news Gonerfest have announced their initial lineup which includes performances by headliners Osees, The Gories and The Mummies.

Other performances include Marked Men, Chubby & The Gang, Bill Orcutt & Chris Corsano, The Courettes, Dippers, C.O.F.F.I.N., Alien Nosejob, Virvon Varvon and Turnt.

Cheap Slicks, The Cool Jerks, Civic, Ibex Clone, Lewsberg, 1-800-Mikey, Tee Tee Repairman, Vintage Crop, The Smog, Laundry Vats and more are scheduled to perform as well.

In the press release Goner Records’s co-founder Eric Friedl describes the positive aspects of Gonerfest.

“There’s not a whole lot of separation between fans and bands and everything else in Gonerfest. It gives it a different feel, rather than seeing someone up on stage that isn’t interacting with the people at all.”

More than 1,000 tourists make the journey to Memphis for Gonerfest, which culminates in a substantial economic impact for its city. Gonerfest attendees eat at locally-owned restaurants like Payne’s BBQ and Cozy Corner, drink Goner-inspired beer brewed at Memphis Made, and visit the Stax Museum of American Soul Music, Graceland, and the National Civil Rights Museum.

Goner Records is a independent music label and record store which is based in Memphis and co-owned by Friedl and Zac Ives. The record label is internationally recognized for its roster of artists including Oblivians, Jay Reatard, The King Khan & BBQ Show, Cobra Man, the Carbonas, NOTS, Ty Segall and Eddy Current Suppression Ring. Goner Records has been named a top 10 record shop in the U.S. by SPIN and Rolling Stone and a top 3 independent label by Billboard. Gonerfest tickets go on sale now. Golden Passes, which allow entry to all official events are $130 and Single-day passes will be available at the door, according to venue capacity. For more information visit goner-records.com