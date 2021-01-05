Danny Kroha of The Gories Announces New Solo Album Detroit Blues for February 2021 Release

Home News Aaron Grech January 5th, 2021 - 7:37 PM

Danny Kroha of the garage rock outfit The Gories has announced a new solo album called Detroit Blues, which is set to be released on February 5, 2021 via Third Man Records.Pre-orders and pre-saves for the record are available here, while a limited edition turquoise vinyl vinyl will be available via Third Man Records storefronts and independent record stores on release date. The opening track “Poor Howard” along with a performance video have both been released.

“Poor Howard” is a completely stripped back, featuring Kroha on vocals and acoustic guitar, alongside some subtle hints of DIY-instruments such as one-string washtub bass, jug bass and The Diddley Bow. These influences are a complete departure from Kroha’s garage rock sound with The Gories and is more rooted in the history of American folk and blues. “It was me in a room playing acoustic instruments and doing my own arrangements of some old songs,” Kroha stated regarding the song.

The Gories have released a total of three studio albums since their formation in 1986, with their latest release Outta Here coming out in 1992. The group broke up the following year, however they came back in 2009 for reunion shows and released a single called “Be Nice,” with a B-Side for “On The Run” via Third Man Records in 2015.

Despite their limited number of releases The Gories sound as been defined as garage rock and punk blues, which was different from many of their contemporaries during the 1980s. In addition to Kroha, the band featured Mike Collins of The Dirtbombs and Peggy O’Neil.

Detroit Blues track list

1. Poor Howard

2. Detroit Blues

3. I’ll Be Rested

4. Way Down In Florida On A Hog

5. Oh Death

6. Reuben, Oh Reuben

7. Come Out The Wilderness

8. Leavin’ Blues

9. Little Lulie

10. Adam and Eve

11. Rich Girl, Poor Girl

12. Run Johnny

13. House of the Rising Sun

14. Up Above My Head