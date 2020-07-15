The Mummies Are Playing Underground Arts on August 20 

Home News Matthew Lambert July 15th, 2020 - 10:46 AM

The Mummies are a garage punk band that originated in San Bruno, California back in 1988. Their raw lo-fi sound immediately began to draw attention from those in the industry and their attitudes and style helped to shape the genres of garage punk and garage rock at that time. They were dubbed “budget rock” and all of their work was intentionally recorded and produced with poor, cheap equipment. This includes their first and ONLY studio album, Never Been Caught (1992), which was released after the groups initial break-up.

Since then, the group has sporadically toured the US and Europe with reunion shows and tours. Since their 1990’s heyday, The Mummies have garnered more and more attention over the years, especially as new generations of garage and indie rock discover their music. Most recently, they are working on a movie and they will be reconvening for this tour. Their live shows are wild and they definitely know how to put on a show. Don’t miss out on an incredible night of live music and the chance to see The Mummies back in action.

Showtime: 9:00

$25+

Underground Arts

1200 Callowhill St

Philadelphia, PA 19107

Tickets here