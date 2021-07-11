Gonerfest Announces 2021 Lineup Featuring Reigning Sound, Negative Approach and Nots

Home News Kaido Strange July 11th, 2021 - 11:23 AM

Goner Records has announced their Gonerfest 18 lineup on their Facebook page. The festival will take place on September 23-26, 2021 in Memphis, Tennessee. MCs this year will include Henry Rollins and Gregg Turner. “Golden Passes” will be available to purchase starting July 15 on their official website.

The lineup includes Reigning Sound, The Spits, Quintron & Miss Pussycat, Negative Approach, Nots, Jack Oblivian & The Sheiks, Sweeping Promises, Human Eye, Wreckless Eric, GG King, Chronopage, Smirk, Aquarian Blood, Digital Leather, Archaeas, Optic Sink, Total hell, Eric Nervous, Ibex Clone, Spread Joy, Silver Synthetic, Sick Thoughts, Wilkins Sissters, TV’s Daniel, Rocket 808, Expats, Green/Blue and many more.

Additional MCs and DJs will be announced throughout time.

This year, Rollins made a special appearance on a virtual tribute to guitarist Sylvain Slyvain.