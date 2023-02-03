OSEES Announces Fall 2023 Tour Dates

Home News Gracie Chunes February 3rd, 2023 - 8:27 PM

Iconic experimental garage rockers OSEES have announced a new run of 2023 tour dates. Set to begin in Vancouver, BC, the band will also playing the notorious five day Sled Island Music & Arts Festival in Calgary from Wednesday, June 21 to Sunday, June 25.

OSEES will later return to the states for a slew of shows across the country, but first they will perform at SXSW in Austin, Texas, Tuesday March 14 to Friday, March 17, and Kilby Block Party in Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday, May 13.

These new tour dates add on to the already extensive list of shows OSEES has this year, included stops in the UK and Spain. The group is currently touring Australia. Throughout the tour, OSEES will be joined by various supporting acts, including Straight Arrows, The Blinds, Modal Melodies, R.M.F.C. and Hot Garbage and Tha Retail Simp$. The band will be supporting their latest album A Foul Form. Find tickets and more information here.

OSEES tour dates are as follows:

^ Straight Arrows # The Blinds * Modal Melodies ~ R.M.F.C. $ Hot Garbage and Tha Retail Simp$

2/3 – Brisbane, AUS – The Princess Theatre ^

2/4 – Maroochydore, AUS – Eleven – Sunshine Coast ^

2/5 – Gold Coast, AUS – Miami Marketta ^

2/8 – Fremantle, AUS – Freo Social

2/10 – Melbourne, AUS – The Croxton Bandroom #

2/11 – Melbourne, AUS – The Croxton Bandroom *

2/15 – Sydney, AUS – The Factory ~

3/14 – Austin, TX – Hotel Vegas – SXSW

3/15 – Austin, TX – Hotel Vegas – SXSW

3/16 – Austin, TX – Hotel Vegas – SXSW

3/17 – Austin, TX – Hotel Vegas – SXSW

4/27 – Los Angeles, CA – The Viper Room

5/13 – Salt Lake City, UT – Kilby Block Party

5/18 – Manchester, ENG – Albert Hall

5/19 – Glasgow, SCT – Old Fruit Market

5/22 – Dublin, IE – Button Factory

5/26 – Birmingham, ENG – The Crossing

5/27 – London, ENG – Wide Awake Festival

5/28 – Brighton, ENG – Chalk

5/30 – Bristol, ENG – Marble Factory

5/31 – Leeds, ENG – Brudnell Social Club

6/22 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom

6/23 – Calgary, AB – Sled Island Music & Arts Festival

6/25 – Montreal, QC – Club Soda $

8/25 – Málaga, ES – Canela Party

9/3 – San Francisco, CA – The Chapel

9/4- San Francisco, CA – The Chapel

9/5 – San Francisco, CA – The Chapel

9/6 – San Francisco, CA – The Chapel

9/8 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom

9/9 – Seattle, WA – Neumos

9/10 – Seattle, WA – Neumos

9/14 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue

9/15 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall

9/16 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall

9/17 – Cleveland, OH – Beachland Ballroom

9/18 – Detroit, MI – El Club

9/20 – Boston, MA – Royale

9/22 – Brooklyn, NY – Warsaw

9/23 – Brooklyn, NY – Warsaw

9/25 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

9/26 – Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle

10/3 – Albuquerque, NM – Sister Bar