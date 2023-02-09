Kid Koala and Lelani Release Socially Conscious Punk Song “Things Are Gonna Change”

Home News Cait Stoddard February 9th, 2023 - 7:09 PM

Today world DJ, composer, and lifelong visual storyteller Kid Koala released the song and music video for “Things Are Gonna Change” which features art pop artist Lealani on guest lead vocals. The music video uses brought to life stop-motion graphics of exploding vinyl records and studio circuitry by Montreal production company See Creature.

The nearly two-minute song is a hyper-vivid blend of Koala‘s elements, from the textural scratch of needle-on-vinyl, to the buzz of electrified instruments and it is all filtered through Koala’s imagination. Video directors/animators Dale Hayward, Sylvie Trouvé and Claire Brognez of See Creature, brought out the true grain of “Things Are Gonna Change,” by blending Lealani’s shouts-to-action in a rousing yet playful way.

Following the video’s public debut at the prestigious Annecy International Animated Film Festival in 2022, which featured their first live performance, the Koala and Lealani will share the stage on an eight-date USA and Canada tour beginning February 2 in Toronto.

In the press release Koala describes what the process was like to create “Things Are Gonna Change.”

“This song is a distorted turntable jump up punk track featuring the inimitable Lealani on vocals. I recorded the drums, bass and guitars, cut them to vinyl using my record lathe, and then reassembled the track by scratching all the parts together with the turntables plugged into stacks of tube amplifiers.”

Koala adds “I had already written the lyrics but was searching for someone who could perform the vocals and cut through the mix. I was introduced to Lealani’s work through a mutual friend. Right away, I knew she had the perfect voice and energy for the track. I was able to get to LA to record with her and she slayed it!”