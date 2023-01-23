Kid Koala and Lealani Announces Spring 2023 Co-Headlining Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard January 23rd, 2023 - 2:42 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

DJ Kid Koala has recently announced he and artist Lealani will be doing a Co-Headlining Tour this spring and today Koala has released the eight city tour dates on Twitter. The tour starts in Toronto Canada before stopping at Guelph Canada, Oshawa Canada, Portland, Seattle, Vancouver Canada, Edmonton Canada and Calgary Canada.

8 city tour! FEB 2- FEB 11@kidkoala x @lealanisbeats 2.02 TORONTO

2.03 GUELPH

2.04 OSHAWA

2.07 PORTLAND

2.08 SEATTLE

2.09 VANCOUVER

2.10 EDMONTON

2.11 CALGARY 🎫https://t.co/XqTw6jpd2k pic.twitter.com/ec2P3L2Saw — kid koala (@kidkoala) January 21, 2023

Kid Koala is a multimedia-performer and visual artist career began as a scratch DJ in 1994. Koala works with musical genres as hip hop, ambient, alternative, contemporary classical, blues, classic rock and traditional jazz. Koala has released five solo albums, and three albums, the most recent being Music To Draw To: IO featuring Trixie Whitley.

As for pop singer Lealani, she is known for the 1999 UK hit single, “Madness Thing.” Also the singer was signed to ZTT Records where she scored two more chart hits with “Do You Want Me” which reached number 40 in the UK and “Flying Elvis” which reached number 73 in the UK as well.

Tour Dates

2/2 – Toronto

2/3 – Guelph

2/4 – Oshawa

2/7 – Portland

2/8 – Seattle

2/9 – Vancouver

2/10 – Edmonton

2/11 – Calgary

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat