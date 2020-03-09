Kid Koala Announces New Patreon-Funded Album With Working Title Creatures Of The Afternoon

Home News Luke Hanson March 9th, 2020 - 10:23 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Electronic artist Kid Koala (aka Eric San) has announced a new album, Creatures Of The Late Afternoon. Creatures is a working title for the album, which will be funded through Patreon contributions to Kid Koala.

Dear Friends, My new album “Creatures of the Late Afternoon” (working title) will be funded by my wonderful patrons. Thank you to everyone who has signed up so far! Check out how you can support it’s creation process at https://t.co/hzJFaVxs1G You ROCK! e (kid koala) pic.twitter.com/UfA0j8Lah5 — kid koala (@kidkoala) March 7, 2020

“Dear friends, My new album “Creatures of the late afternoon” (working title) will be funded by my wonderful patreons,” San wrote on Twitter. “Thank you to everyone who has signed up so far! Check out how you can support its creation process at patreon.com/kidkoala You ROCK! e (kid koala).”

Kid Koala’s Patreon account offers a $10 monthly membership fee that provides subscribers with such benefits as exclusive ringtones and monthly audio and video surprises. The subscription also includes access to artist updates, annual benefits and special ticket offers when Kid Koala plays members’ home towns.

Kid Koala has enjoyed a 20-plus year career as a scratch DJ, producer, composer and multimedia performer. He has created and produced several solo albums and collaborated on many others, while also composing for films such as The Great Gatsby and Baby Driver. He has even scored a video game. He is also an award-winning author, having written multiple graphic novels.

His most recent studio release, 2019’s Music To Draw To: IO, was his seventh studio album. The album featured multiple collaborations with vocalist Trixie Whitley that expertly accented the ambient tracks San composed and recorded for the album. He discussed his affinity for and drive to create new ambient albums with mxdwn shortly after the release of IO.

Kid Koala has been hinting at this new album since June 2019. Along with the upcoming album, he had been slated to play South By Southwest this spring. However, the festival’s cancellation due to the coronavirus leaves an April 16 performance at Lodge Room in Los Angeles as his only upcoming tour date.

