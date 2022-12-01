Kid Koala Announces New Album Creatures of the Late Afternoon/Boardgame for April 2023 Release and Shares New Song “Jump & Shuffle”

Home News Cait Stoddard December 1st, 2022 - 12:23 PM

Three decades into an unparalleled career, Kid Koala continues to grow his immersive this-dimensional real-life cartoon musical universe with each orbit around the sun. The world renowned DJ, composer, and lifelong visual storyteller also known as Eric San today announces his latest foray into the depths of “creating things to joyfully connect people.”

Creatures Of The Late Afternoon, the new double album is the soundtrack to an accompanying board game centered around a cast of creatures who band together through the power of music to save their habitat from destruction. Built integrally into the vinyl gatefold jacket, the board game is set at a communal hub of DIY recording studios where various bands of creatures collaborate to explore different ways of expressing and enjoying music.



The album is what San calls “a journey through some of my favourite musical universes through the turntables.” What started as a testing ground for creating turntable tracks in different styles took shape as the score to an action film-inspired love story. The resulting album, a twenty-track two-disc set of instrumental jaunts, featured guest vocalists, and robot hotel interludes, Creatures Of The Late Afternoon furthers Kid Koala’s experimentation in electric, beat-driven, groove-laden, self-sampling, heartrending-even-if-its- heavy, purely beautiful music.

Also Kid Koala has built an ever-expanding web of artistic universes that dart across disciplines yet always coalesce in Eric San’s singular mindspace. Since starting as a scratch DJ in 1994, Kid Koala has transformed the turntable into a tool of expression, continuously challenging the idea of genre, always unfolding new pages of his singular artistic roadmap. Already including a constellation of immersive visual projects like his theatrical cinema experiences Nufonia Must Fall and The Storyville Mosquito, Kid Koala expresses his unique creative vision with a multidimensional intersection of sound, image, and emotion.

KID KOALA CREATURES OF THE LATE AFTERNOON TRACKLIST:

Hear Now 1000 Towns (feat. Coelacanth) The Frequencies Robohotel 1 Things Are Gonna Change (feat. Lealani) Dusk P@$SwErdD When U Say Love (feat. Crayfish) Highs, Lows & Highways Decades Get Level (feat. Hammerhead) Hyperion Station Let’s Go! Jump & Shuffle (live at the Hardware Store) Once Upon a Time in the Northeast The Cards (feat. Manta Ray) Robohotel 2 Renaissance of Reconnaissance Rise of the Tardigrades Til We Meet Again (live at the Natural History Museum)

