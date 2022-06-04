Andy Fletcher Of Depeche Mode Honored By Dodgers Organist

Home News Abigail Lee June 4th, 2022 - 2:00 PM

Following the death of Depeche Mode’s Andy Fletcher, 60 at the time, Los Angeles Dodgers organist Dieter Ruehle joined a sea of others in honoring the keyboardist and his contributions to the music scene. During a game between the Dodgers and the Pittsburgh Pirates on May 30, 2022, Ruehle paid his respects to the artist by playing several Depeche Mode songs.

This act of love and remembrance falls in line with what Variety describes as the “love affair between Depeche Mode and Los Angeles,” which finds its origins in the 1980s and was “still going strong some 30 years later.” In October of 2017, Depeche Mode played four shows for their Spirit album tour, adding the last one to the roster after selling out three nights. They similarly sold out three shows at the Hollywood Bowl in 2009, and the band played for 65,000 people at the Rose Bowl in 1988. It’s safe to say they have and have maintained a reliable fanbase through the years.

Depeche Mode’s affinity for Los Angeles makes Ruehle’s tributes all the more touching. Ruehle posted his performance of one of the songs — “Never Let Me Down Again” — on Twitter, tagging the post #RIPFletch and #FarewellFletch.

Watch the video and see the post here:

A Twitter user posted the songs Ruehle played that night, tagging Ruehle and adding additional songs in a retweet:

Here are the Depeche Mode Songs @DieterRuehle played tonight:

– Strangelove

– Master and Servant

– Behind The Wheel

– Never Let Me Down Again

– Walking In My Shoes If I’m missing something, please let me know. @DieterDecoder #DepecheMode #RIPFletch #Dodgers — Dodgers’ Jesse Herrera #AlwaysLA (@JesseHerrera5) May 31, 2022

On May 26, 2022, Depeche Mode announced Fletcher’s passing, reminding fans and friends alike of his positive impacts: “Fletch had a true heart of gold and was always there when you needed support, a lively conversation, a good laugh, or a cold pint.”

Photo Credit: Owen Ela