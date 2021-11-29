New Hawkeye Episode Features Rare Depeche Mode Song “Christmas Island” During End Credits

Home News Skyler Graham November 29th, 2021 - 6:07 PM

When it’s so easy to skip through the title sequences and end credits of TV shows, finding ones with interesting graphics and music becomes even more exciting. In the credits for an episode of “Hawkeye,” the widely unknown Depeche Mode song “Christmas Island” accompanies holiday-themed visuals. As the techno song plays, bulbs of Christmas lights break as they spiral towards the center of the screen, the Marvel hero pierces arrows through each bulb, and stacks of presents, champagne flutes and a Christmas tree decorate various frames.



“Christmas Island” was featured on the group’s 1986 album Black Celebration. It was the B-side to their single “A Question of Lust,” which became popular across Europe. It was written by Martin Gore, who shared the track “Howler” almost a year ago. The track was part of his EP The Third Chimpanzee, which “falls within Gore’s heavy electronic sound, delivering deep influences and energetic clashes.”

While Gore is releasing new music, other artists have been covering Depeche Mode’s older hits. Failure, for example, shared a cover of “Enjoy the Silence,” a hit that has the same synth intensity in this “Christmas Island” credit sequence.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela