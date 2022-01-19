Arch Enemy and Behemoth Announce Co-Headlining Spring 2022 Tour Dates with Napalm Death

Metal bands, Arch Enemy and Behemoth have announced a co-headlining tour, “The North American Siege 2022. The tours starts April 16 in Tempe, Arizona at the Marquee Theatre and wraps up May 15 in Los Angeles, California at the Hollywood Palladium. Joining them on tour will be U.K. rock band, Napalm Death, and goth band, Unto Others.
Nergal, the frontman of Behemoth, is insanely excited for the tour. He mentions looking forward to playing with the other killer metal bands. He also teases new Behemoth content, “we’ve never been more hungry… to bring you NEW Behemoth music! Rejoice!!!”
Here’s what Arch Enemy guitarist, Michael Amott had to say,
“I honestly couldn’t be more excited about having Arch Enemy join forces with Behemoth, Napalm Death and Unto Othersfor a run of dates through North America in 2022! A killer package of quality mayhem right there – can’t fckn wait!”
Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday, January 21 at 10 AM. Be sure to buy your tickets! The full list of the tour dates can be found below.
“The North American Siege 2022” tour dates
w/ Arch Enemy & Behemoth
+ special guests Napalm Death, Unto Others
04/16 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre
04/18 – San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theatre
04/19 – Dallas, TX @ Amplified Live
04/21 – St Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live
04/22 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
04/23 – Charlotte. NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte
04/25 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel
04/26 – Montreal, QC @ Mtelus
04/28 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5
04/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia
04/30 – Worcester, MA @ Palladium
05/02 – Chicago, IL @ The Riviera Theatre
05/04 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
05/07 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
05/09 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
05/10 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre
05/11 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
05/13 – Berkeley, CA @ The UC Theatre
05/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Hollywood Palladium
Photo credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva