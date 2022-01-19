Arch Enemy and Behemoth Announce Co-Headlining Spring 2022 Tour Dates with Napalm Death

Home News Audrey Herold January 19th, 2022 - 5:49 PM

Metal bands, Arch Enemy and Behemoth have announced a co-headlining tour, “The North American Siege 2022. The tours starts April 16 in Tempe, Arizona at the Marquee Theatre and wraps up May 15 in Los Angeles, California at the Hollywood Palladium. Joining them on tour will be U.K. rock band, Napalm Death, and goth band, Unto Others.

Nergal, the frontman of Behemoth, is insanely excited for the tour. He mentions looking forward to playing with the other killer metal bands. He also teases new Behemoth content, “we’ve never been more hungry… to bring you NEW Behemoth music! Rejoice!!!”

Here’s what Arch Enemy guitarist, Michael Amott had to say,

“I honestly couldn’t be more excited about having Arch Enemy join forces with Behemoth, Napalm Death and Unto Othersfor a run of dates through North America in 2022! A killer package of quality mayhem right there – can’t fckn wait!”

Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday, January 21 at 10 AM. Be sure to buy your tickets! The full list of the tour dates can be found below.

“The North American Siege 2022” tour dates

w/ Arch Enemy & Behemoth

+ special guests Napalm Death, Unto Others

04/16 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre

04/18 – San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theatre

04/19 – Dallas, TX @ Amplified Live

04/21 – St Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live

04/22 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

04/23 – Charlotte. NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte

04/25 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel

04/26 – Montreal, QC @ Mtelus

04/28 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5

04/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia

04/30 – Worcester, MA @ Palladium

05/02 – Chicago, IL @ The Riviera Theatre

05/04 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

05/07 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

05/09 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

05/10 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

05/11 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

05/13 – Berkeley, CA @ The UC Theatre

05/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Hollywood Palladium

Photo credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva