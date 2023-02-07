Boris Unveils Otherworldly Video for “満ち草 -michikusa-”

Today the band Boris release their latest artwork as an animated music video for “満ち草 -michikusa-” which is a collaboration with award-winning director/animator Nalani Williams. The animated work is a visual of an expanded surrealistic world visualizing a song off of the band’s most recent album fade which is the third album Boris released last year for their 30 anniversary. The video is a work of art made by using scrupulous frame-by-frame stop motion animation.
“満ち草 -michikusa-” squirms through a beautifully hellish landscape made of skin and bone, mysterious beings battle for dominance in the never ending cycle of life and death… or perhaps in between. The video imagery was made with various techniques such as stop motion, hand-drawn animation and painting, conjures up a heteromorphic new world synchronizing with Boris.
Released digitally last December by Bandcamp, fade arrives on double LP format today. The deluxe, 180g vinyl release comes in pink and black variants with laminated gatefold jacket. The albums were manufactured by Third Man Pressing and released by fangsanalsatan and are available for pre-order through Sacred Bones.
In the press release Boris describes what fade means in their own words.
“fade is not bound by concepts of rock and music in general, but could rather be said to be a documentary of the world plunged into the chaotic age of Boris moving forward.”
Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat