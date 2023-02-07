Boris Unveils Otherworldly Video for “満ち草 -michikusa-”

Released digitally last December by Bandcamp, fade arrives on double LP format today. The deluxe, 180g vinyl release comes in pink and black variants with laminated gatefold jacket. The albums were manufactured by Third Man Pressing and released by fangsanalsatan and are available for pre-order through Sacred Bones.

In the press release Boris describes what fade means in their own words.

“fade is not bound by concepts of rock and music in general, but could rather be said to be a documentary of the world plunged into the chaotic age of Boris moving forward.”

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat