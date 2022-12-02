Boris Releases Third 30th Anniversary Album “fade”

Home News Federico Cardenas December 2nd, 2022 - 9:28 PM

The legendary Japanese heavy metal outfit Boris has dropped a brand new album, entitled fade. The project will act as the final album the band will release in their last very active year, following their previous 2022 projects W and Heavy Rocks, released in January and August, respectively.

The band has decided to take the huge, droning sounds of doom metal as a primary influence on their latest project, while clarifying that they are “not bound by concepts of rock and music in general, but could rather be said to be a documentary of the world plunged into the chaotic age of boris moving forward.”

The band’s statement expounds on themes relating to the pandemic, nostalgia and society, stating: “Break into the present, post-pandemic era. Memories of the world wrapped in disorder and uncertainty already bring feelings of nostalgia. Every individual was cut off from society, but now have returned as one.”

They ask fans to introspect about how they felt during the pandemic: “Among that disorder like a primitive scenery, did you have fear? Did you doze off? Or in an extreme state of mind, did you even feel some comfort in the solitude? Among that disorder, did you make eye contact with yourself, or did you not experience such a moment? Now, wrapped in a thunderous roar, your whole body will be caressed on the way to awakening. Morning comes.”

The tracklisting for the project is ordered in the structure of a story, including a prologue, four chapters, an epilogue, and an afterword. See the tracklisting for fade below.

fade tracklisting

prologue: sansaro

chapter 1: gekkou no irie -howling moon, melting sun

chapter 2: michikusa

chapter 3: (nanji, sashidasareta te wo tsukamu bekarazu)

chapter 4: marine snow

epilogue: a bao a qu -infinite corridor-

afterword: buried in marine snow

Listen to opening track “prologue: sansaro” via YouTube below.

Boris was recently featured in a Toonami-created Japan is Loud compilation album, alongside such acts as Otoboke Beaver and Melt Banana. Earlier this year, the band performed at the Indianapolis based Post. Festival.