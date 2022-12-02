Björk Serenades a Volcano in Video for “Sorrowful Soil”

Home News Gracie Chunes December 2nd, 2022 - 8:27 PM

Icelandic singer-songwriter Björk has shared the music video for her song “Sorrowful Soil.” The track is off her latest album fossora, out now via One Little Independent Records.

The music video, directed by Viðar Logi, features Björk performing the ballad at the recently erupted volcano Fagradalsfjall on the Reykjanes peninsula in Iceland. After being dormant for six thousand years until 2021, the landscape makes for an aesthetic backdrop for the song and video.

When asked about the song, Björk said: “sorrowful soil is a song i wrote from random improvisations.” The song is written for the singer’s mother.

Björk will being going on tour in March 2023. Find tickets and more information here.

Björk tour dates are as follows:

March 3 – Perth Festival, Langley Park, Perth, Australia

March 6 – Perth Festival, Langley Park, Perth, Australia

March 9 – Perth Festival, Langley Park, Perth, Australia

March 12 – Perth Festival, Langley Park, Perth, Australia

March 20 – Tokyo Garden Theatre, Tokyo, Japan

March 25 – Kobe World Memorial Hall, Kobe, Japan

March 28 – Tokyo Garden Theatre, Tokyo, Japan

March 31 – Tokyo Garden Theatre, Tokyo, Japan

Stream “Sorrowful Soil” here.

Stream fossora here.