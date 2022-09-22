Bjork Condemns Cancel Culture

Home News Cait Stoddard September 22nd, 2022 - 7:06 PM

Artist Björk discussed the hard topic cancel culture during her interview with The Atlantic and during the interview the artist spoke highly about the trouble of giving people the chance to grow and learn. When the interview was over The Atlantic’s staff writer Spencer Kornhaber mentioned how impossible it would be to fix the sociopolitical climate in the U.S. and Björk gave Kornhaber a powerful statement.

“I think it’s more about the future and where we’re going, take the heat off the moment, because it’s unsolvable. If you cancel everyone, that’s not a solution, specially with younger males, they have to have an opportunity to evolve and grow and learn.” said Björk.

Despite how controversial the topic is it does seem like Björk does care about what will happen with children if culture does get cancelled. This proves how some artists acre about the lives of people who can be affected from a negative political impact.