Enslaved Release New Psychadelic Single “Forest Dweller”

Tatiana Retamar January 29th, 2023 - 6:43 PM

Photographer Credit: Raymond Flotat

Earlier this week, Enslaved released a new single and music video for their song ‘Forest Dweller’ which is set to be on their upcoming album Heimdal coming out March 3rd.

As described by the Enslaved, ‘Forest Dweller’ is set to guide their listeners through a psychedelic journey through Norse folklore. By this guidance it would help listeners to understand the echoness of all those ancestors’ voices to live on within their music.

Enslaved’s Grutle Kjellson goes on to follow this by commenting,

“To me ‘Forest Dweller’ was the most immediate song on the album, at least in its earliest form as an instrumental demo.”, he said “I spent quite some time to get into some of the other songs of the album, but this one seemed somehow logical, well logical by Enslaved standards that is.”

Kjellson breaks down the idea he had for a lyric, and bandmate Ivar Bjørnson went ahead to deliver amazing and diverse riffs on ‘Forest Dweller’ helped to really pan out the scripture.

Kjellson also describes that ‘Forest Dweller’ showcases the band’s representative samples of inspiration from bands like Led Zeppelin, Genesis, Destruction, Iron Maiden and David Bowie which in their own ways went ahead to mention a few schizophrenic tapestry of influences in their songs as well.

“It mirrors in the lyrics as well, which deals about both darkness and light in connection to the nature of Heimdal.” Kjellson quotes.

Watch below the recent music video to ‘Forest Dweller’ by Enslaved!