Enslaved Share Powerful New Song & Video “Kingdom”

August 25th, 2022

Photographer Credit: Raymond Flotat

Norwegian extreme metal band Enslaved have released their latest single, a powerful new track entitled “Kingdom.” They have also shared an accompanying cinematic music video.

Speaking on the meaning of the track, Ivar Bjørnson offered, “Kingdom – a tribute to the endurance of ideas and the people that carry them forward through hardship and fatigue, for the benefit of us all,” He continued, adding, “Musically, it is a tribute to the Riff and the Rite: to the Teutonic Thrash kings, to Space Rock, to the Ambient pioneers of the 70s. With this we ask you to join us on this coming trek. Thanks for listening!”

The song begins with a repetitive riff and catchy drumline before introducing Grutle Kjellson and Håkon Vinje dynamic vocals. Vinje and Kjellson’s opposing voices create a perfect balance with distinct growl and clean melodic vocals adding more layers to the song. The video is almost hypnotic with constant movement, blurred vignettes and kaleidoscopic visions that complement the song’s intensity. There are also contrasting color palettes with more earthy browns and greens clashing with muted grays and whites.

The band contributed to the Lustmord tribute album released earlier this year with Ulver, Ihsahn and Zola Jesus. They have also been included on the lineups of multiple events including Fire In The Mountains and Alcatraz Festival alongside Emma Ruth Rundle, Wolves In The Throne Room, Cannibal Corpse, The Black Dahlia Murder and more. Enslaved’s most recent record was Caravans To The Outer Worlds which was released on October 1, 2021.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat