Enslaved Announce New Album Heimdal For March 2023 Release, Share New Song & Video “Congelia”

Photographer Credit: Raymond Flotat

Norwegian metal band Enslaved has announced their forthcoming album Heimdal set to be released in March 2023. Brooklyn Vegan reports that the album will include the previously released singles, “Caravans To The Outer Worlds” and “Kingdom,” as well as the brand new, “Congelia.”

According to the same source, Jens Bogren. Ivar and Grutle who mixed the album expressed, “This time we have decided to dedicate an entire body of work to this most enigmatic of characters and richest of archetypes – we give you ‘HEIMDAL’. We have reached deeper and scouted further ahead than ever before – the past, present and future sound of the band comes together in songs born from sheer inspiration – it is the common force of a close-nit group of friends and musicians.”

Tracklist

1. Behind The Mirror

2. Congelia

3. Forest Dweller

4. Kingdom

5. The Eternal Sea

6. Caravans To The Outer Worlds

7. Gangandi (Bonus Track)

8. Heimdal

