Weedeater Announces Fall 2022 U.S. Tour Dates

Katherine Gilliam October 23rd, 2022 - 5:28 PM

On Wednesday, October 19, sludge metal and stoner rock band Weedeater announced their reentry into the stoner/doom music circuit with their Fall 2022 U.S. headlining tour featuring guest artists Telekinetic Yeti and Donnie Doolittle (Consequence.net). Maintaining one of the most active touring schedules in this circuit, Weedeater’s latest tour run claims to be a short one, with the band’s first performance kicking off on November 10th in Johnson City, Tennessee, and ending just ten days later in Richmond, Virginia on November 20th. Still celebrating the release of their 2015 album Goliathan, the band is also playing a one-off date with ASG on December 10th in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, for all those who are not able to catch any of the performances during their November run.

Highlighting Weedeater’s short-lived November run, however, will be their November 12th appearance at Snowblind Fest, a former festival boasting a stacked bill featuring other esteemed artists such as High On Fire, Corrosion of Conformity, Pentagram, The Obsessed, and more, at The Masquerade in Atlanta, Georgia. Also of note will be Weedeater’s performance on November 16 at Saint Vitus Bar in Brooklyn, New York, where metal band Glorious Depravity will also be making an appearance.

Advance tickets are now available on Ticketmaster. For those wanting to attend Snowblind Fest at the Masquerade, passes can be purchased at the Masquerade’s official website.

Weedeater’s Fall 2022 US Tour Dates with Telekinetic Yeti and Donnie Doolittle:

11/10 – Johnson City, TN @ The Hideaway

11/11 – Charlotte, NC @ Snug Harbor

11/12 – Atlanta, GA @ Snowblind Fest *

11/14 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar

11/15 – Boston, MA @ Crystal Ballroom

11/16 – Brooklyn, NY @ Saint Vitus

11/17 – Rochester, NY @ Bug Jar

11/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Kung Fu Necktie

11/20 – Richmond, VA @ The Canal Club

12/10 – Chapel Hill, NC @ Local 506 ^^

* = no Telekinetic Yeti or Donnie Doolittle

^^ = with ASG

Weedeater also just recently finished up their July 2022 U.S. tour as well as their summer 2021 run featuring Atomic Bitchwax.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat