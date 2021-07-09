Weedeater Announces Summer 2021 Tour Dates with The Atomic Bitchwax

Home News Krista Marple July 9th, 2021 - 8:28 PM

Photographer Credit: Raymond Flotat

North Carolina-based metal band Weedeater have announced their forthcoming summer tour amid the restoration of live concerts and events. The tour is currently scheduled to start August 5 and last through September 18.

The first half of the tour, which consists of all stops starting on August 5 through August 20, will feature special guests Joe Buck Yourself and Adam Faucett. The second half of the tour, which will pick up on September 3 and last through September 18, will feature The Atomic Bitchwax, Joe Buck Yourself and Rebelmatic as supporting acts.

Throughout the entire tour, Weedeater will be making stops in cities such as Tampa, Houston, Huntsville, Birmingham, Iowa City, Boston and more. They will even be making an appearance at Muddy Roots Festival, Full Terror Assault Festival and Mutants of the Monster Festival Tickets during their tour. Tickets for all non-festival shows are $20 in advance and $25 day of show.

Prior the coronavirus outbreak, Weedeater had announced that they had plans to go on tour in the winter of 2020 with the support of The Atomic Bitchwax, Left Can Cruiser The Goddamn Gallows and Worshipper. However, due to the lockdown, the tour was unable to proceed as planned.

Weedeater was recently listed on the 10th anniversary lineup of SonicBlast Fest, which will take place August 11-13 in 2022. The stoner-metal group was listed alongside Electric Wizard, Pentagram, Night Beats, Frankie And The Witch Fingers, Mythic Sunship and more. Tickets are available for purchase now. Any passes that were purchased for the canceled 2021 dates will be eligible for use for next year’s dates.

Weedeater Summer 2021 Tour Dates:

8/05 – Greensboro, NC – The Blind Tiger

8/06 – Savannah, GA – El Rocko Lounge

8/07 – Orlando, FL – Wills Pub

8/08 – Tampa, FL – The Orpheum

8/10 – Mobile, AL – Alabama Music Box

8/11 – New Orleans, LA – Santos Bar

8/12 – Lafayette, LA – Freetown Boom Boom Room

8/13 – Dallas, TX – Trees

8/14 – Houston, TX – The Secret Group

8/15 – Austin, TX – The Lost Well

8/16 – Oklahoma City, OK – 89th Street – OKC

8/18 – Huntsville, AL – Sidetracks Music Hall

8/19 – Greensville, SC – The Radio Room

8/20 – Asheville, NC – Asheville Music Hall

9/03 – Atlanta, GA – Masquerade

9/04 – Birmingham, AL – Zydeco

9/05 – Cookeville, TN – Muddy Roots Festival

9/07 – Des Moines, IA – The Gas Lamp

9/08 – Iowa City, IA – Wildwood

9/09 – Pekin, IL – Full Terror Assault Festival

9/10 – St. Louis, MO – Red Flag

9/11 – Little Rock, AR – Mutants of the Monster Festival

9/13 – Evansville, IN – The Venue

9/14 – Canton, OH – The Buzzbin

9/16 – Boston, MA – Sonia

9/17 – Brooklyn, NY – The Arrogant Swine

9/18 – Philadelphia, PA – Kung Fu Necktie