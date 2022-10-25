Fucked Up Announces New Album One Day For January 2023 Release, Shares Title Track & Video

Home News Cait Stoddard October 25th, 2022 - 7:28 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Today Canadian hardcore band Fucked Up announced their new LP One Day will be released on January 27 on Merge Records. In light of the announcement the band have dropped the title track and music video of “One Day.” The delightful tune is focused on finding meaning and love in our lives. One Day was written and recorded in 2019 where it took 24 hours for each band member to record the album.

During an interview lead singer Damian Abraham mentioned how One Day was almost complete until Covid put everyone on lockdown. Also the lockdown raised concerns about the album because the music was put on hold for over two years.

“It almost felt like it might be the last time I’d ever get to record vocals for anything. What do I want to say to friends who aren’t here anymore? What do I want to say to myself? There was a lot of inner reflection going on.” said Abraham

The music video for “One Day” is directed by Colin Medley which features two modern dancers colliding at a Fucked Up live concert. The music video was filmed in part at the band’s show at Toronto’s Great Hall.

“This record is about how we see time passing in our lives. It represents the realization of what Fucked Up’s songwriting process has always been, which is the genesis of an idea from one person spread to other members. All of the development happened spontaneously with this album, which meant no time to second-guess. You had to be confident.” said vocalist and drummer Jonah Falco.