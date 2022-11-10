Fucked Up Side Project Jade Hairpins Release Fiery New Song “Life in England”

Home News Karan Singh November 10th, 2022 - 1:47 PM

Canadian hardcore punk outfit Fucked Up has always been a powerhouse of creativity, with each member having notable accomplishments to their names beyond the band’s success. In addition to the recently released noise-rock EP, Oberon, and its forthcoming followup, One Day, the band has now put out a song as part of a side project.

In 2018, Fucked Up guitarist and lead songwriter Mike Haliechukand and drummer Jonah Falco formed Jade Hairpins. Their identity remained unknown when they first dropped their debut 12″ single that same year. Two years later, when they released their full-length debut LP, Harmony Avenue, they went public with who they were. Jade Hairpins have now released their first song since 2020. Listen to “Life In England” below:

The above track is brief, snappy and quirky. It is reminiscent of early commercial punk that took over the UK when being proper first went out of fashion. Falco, in fact, lives in England these days, and has a notable presence in the new wave of UK punk and hardcore. “Life in England” is a throwback to the 70s version of the tradition he continues to keep alive today. (Stereogum)