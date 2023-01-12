Fucked Up Charging New Single “I Think I Might Be Weird” and Announces US 2023 Tour Dates

Today Canadian hardcore punk band Fucked Up have released their new single and music video “I Think I Might Be Weird,” from their upcoming album One Day which will drop on January 27. “I Think I Might Be Weird” shows how the band can blend hardcore punk with melodic classic rock which features fantastic violin playing. The music video is directed by Maxwell McCabe-Loko and co-written with guitarist Mike Haliechuk.

According to the press release the idea to write and record the album happened toward the end in of 2019 where guitarist Mike Haliechuk went into the studio to continue to write and record the ten tracks over the three eight-hour sessions which reconnected with the core of Haliechuk’s and the band’s songwriting process.

In the following statement Abraham describes his approach for helping write the music for the upcoming album.

“It almost felt like it might be the last time I’d ever get to record vocals for anything. What do I want to say to friends who aren’t here anymore? What do I want to say to myself? There was a lot of inner reflection going on, and after retreating into the fantasy world with Year of the Horse, this record is like we’re returning to real life. The resulting One Dayis a record that sounds full-bodied and immediate, with music that burns brutally and passionately in a way that only Fucked Up can evoke. The guitars sound like ziggurats reaching to the sky, reaching dizzying levels of melodic interplay while always maintaining a tuneful clarity. It’s an undeniable work of confidence from a band that continues to operate at the top of their game, making music that’s guaranteed to last a lifetime and beyond.”

In light of the news about the new album and song, Fucked Up have announced this March they will embark on UK and US tours to support One Day. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10am EST.