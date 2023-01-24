Panic! at the Disco’s Brendon Urie Announces Breakup: ‘It’s Been a Hell of a Journey’

Home News Cait Stoddard January 24th, 2023 - 12:19 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Schulz

According to loudwire.com after performing nearly two decades of music Panic! at the Disco’s lead singer Brendon Urie has announced the band will be breaking up. On Instagram the vocalist shared a post which revealed that he and his wife Sarah are expecting their first child and the journey into fatherhood will mark the end of Panic! at the Disco which Urie formed in 2004.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Panic! At The Disco (@panicatthedisco)

“Sometimes a journey must end for a new one to begin. We’ve been trying to keep it to ourselves, though some of you may have heard.. Sarah and I are expecting a baby very soon! The prospect of being a father and getting to watch my wife become a mother is both humbling and exciting. I look forward to this next adventure.” said Urie

Urie founded Panic! At the Disco with Ryan Ross, Spencer Smith and Brent Wilson. Although the lineup had a few changes over time, the band recorded four studio album and Panic! at the Disco put three records out that featured Urie as the only true member. 2016’s Death of a Bachelor, 2018’s Pray for the Wicked and 2022’s Viva Las Vengeance.

Also Panic! At the Disco‘s upcoming tour will mark the band’s final set of dates. The tour kicks off on Feburary 20 in Vienna, Austria and then the tour will wrap up on March 10 in Manchester U.K.