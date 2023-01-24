Maynard James Keenan Announces Grand Opening Date for New Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and Muay Thai Studio

Home News Cait Stoddard January 24th, 2023 - 4:09 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Today Tool‘s, A Perfect Circle‘s and Puscifer‘s frontman Maynard James Keenan went on Twitter to announce the date for the grand opening of the New Brazilian Jiu – Jitsu and Muay Thai Studio. The special moment will be happening on February 6 and Keenan will be hosting a one time introductory class on February 11 at Verde Valley Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.

Maynard’s newly revamped @VerdeValleyBJJ & Muay Thai studio opens on Feb.6. MJK hosts a one-time only introductory class on Feb. 11. Space is highly limited. Book your spot: call 928-963-6173 or email coordinator@verdevalleybjj.com. #maynardjameskeenan pic.twitter.com/UXWInmd8YZ — PUSCIFER (@puscifer) January 24, 2023

According to the Twitter post during the grand opening there will be three seminars which will allow kids to participate at the event. The first seminar will be at 10am – 12pm, the second one will be at 1pm – 3pm and the last seminar will be at 4pm – 6pm. Children at the age of 14 or higher can participate as a beginner and those who have a higher ranking in Jiu-Jitsu and Muay Thai can join in on the festivities as well.

During an interview with bjj-world.com Keenan touches on what the experience of Brazilian Jiu – Jitsu is like.

“When you’re coming to Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu you’re coming as a white belt and you don’t know anything. So, every day that you go to train BJJ, even though you’ll make some small progressions it’s about you digging in. It’s about you understanding exactly what humility smells like. It’s a pretty tough road from white belt to black belt. It’s a road that nobody can do except you. You have to put the time in, you have to progress and you have to do it. Nobody can do it for you. If you have that belt by the time you get to a black belt, you’ve earned it. There are no shortcuts.”

