A Perfect Circle’s Billy Howerdel Shares Striking New Video For “Ani”

Cait Stoddard October 11th, 2022 - 5:19 PM

Photo Credit: Marv Watson

Billy Howerdel, A Perfect Circle’s songwriter/multi- instrumentalist released the album What Normal Was which is a nod to the music Howerdel was influenced by, post-punk and new wave. Today Howerdel has released a Mynxii White (Korn, Andy Black, Tinashe) directed video for the song “Ani.”

The four-plus minute film utilizes low-key lighting, giving the dramatic story line an eerie wash of ambient street lighting. The fiery narrative is juxtaposed with footage of Howerdel recounting the story. The tune is the latest in a series of visually striking videos for What Normal Was. Renowned fashion photographer Jordan Hemingway created the goth-infused clip for “Free and Weightless.”

In addition to the release of the new video, Howerdel has teamed with Revolver to release What Normal Was as part of their ICONS Series (nft.revolvermag.com). The Icons series feature six hand-numbered, 180-gram vinyl variants of the album with the limited-edition release including an NFT featuring 360-degree motion album art, and an embedded, scannable NFC tag that has full details on the edition. 330 copies are available now.