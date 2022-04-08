Pearl Jam, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Ozzy Osbourne And More Contribute To Stand Up For Ukraine Social Media Campaign, U2 Shares Acoustic Version of “Walk On”

Home News Alexandra Kozicki April 8th, 2022 - 10:09 PM

Photo Credit: Alyssa Fried

A wave of pro-Ukraine statements by a wide array of Rock & Roll legends hit social media early on April 8, including posts by Hall of Famers like Ozzy Osbourne, Pearl Jam, and Red Hot Chili Peppers, according to Stereogum. The statements come as part of a “#StandUpForUkraine” campaign organized by Global Citizen, an international non-profit aiming to eliminate extreme poverty, the artists are calling attention to the Ukrainian refugee crisis caused by Russia’s invasion and alleged war crimes committed in parts of the nation one month earlier. The conflict is expected to have far-reaching consequences on the global economy as well as a devastating impact on the world’s food supply.

Bono and The Edge, both of U2 fame, also joined the social media rally by posting an acoustic version of the band’s 2001 hit “Walk On”. The song choice was no coincidence, as “Walk On” was originally written about a Burmese pro-democracy activist who was placed on house arrest for 21 years. In a tragic reminder that Ukraine is not the only nation to face existential threats to its democracy and sovereignty, fans were quick to point out that this same activist found herself imprisoned yet again following a military coup in early 2021.

Other participating artists include Elton John, Celine Dion, and Bruce Springsteen. You can check out what some of these artists shared on Instagram below.

Photo Credit: Alyssa Fried

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eddie Vedder (@eddievedder)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen)