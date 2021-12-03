BillyBio Drops Energetic New Video For “One Life To Live”

Home News Joe Hageman December 3rd, 2021 - 8:17 AM

Billy Graziadei of Biohazard is gearing up to release a new album as a solo act under the name BillyBio in March 2022. To support this album, Graziadei released his positive hardcore song “One Life To Live.” He previously released a lyric video to emphasize the optimistic and encouraging lyrics of the song. In the song, Graziadei yells with his distinctive aggressive voice to encourage listeners to live their life with their hearts and take charge of their life. Graziadei wants people to stick up for what is right and not be pushed down by others.

Graziadei recently released an official music video for the song. In the video, which is shot with a seemingly handheld shaky camera, the viewer is immersed in the journey to and throughout a party where there are people who are living their own lives. There are constant freeze frames of the different characters in the video, as well as backstory to what is going on. The party takes place in someone’s home and backyard. Each of the different people have a biography appear next to them that says what they are doing and what makes them unique, often times emphasizing how they are blazing their own trail and following their heart. Each of these people are living very passionately, as there are scenes of people getting tattoos, cannonballing into the pool, playing beerpong, making out, and other activities that emphasize their willingness to do what they want. We also see the phrase “YOLO” appear, as its meaning (you only live once) is very similar to the title of the song. For those seeking to hear more of BillyBio, the album Leaders and Liars will be out on March 25, 2022.