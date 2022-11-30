Fall Out Boy Teases New Album In Chicago Tribune Advertisement

Home News Federico Cardenas November 30th, 2022 - 10:01 PM

The legendary pop-punk outfit Fall Out Boy has seemingly offered a mysterious hint of a brand new album via newspaper, Loudwire reports. The vague message was shared via advertisement on the Chicago Tribune, a paper local to the band’s hometown.

Without giving any details about the album’s release date or name, the advertisement simply reads out “FOB 8,” written in the band’s distinct style over a black background. With the advertisement following nearly four years after Fall Out Boy’s 7th studio album, Mania, fans were quick to put together that the advertisement is teasing an upcoming 8th album. The advertisement goes on to state: “If you build it, they will come,” a reference to the 1989 film Field of Dreams, with the original quote reading “If you build it, he will come.” As Loudwire has pointed out, Fall Out Boy is very fond of movie references, often referencing various films in their music.

Fans quickly became thrilled at the news, with one fan tweeting out: “Straight from the heart of Chicago. It’s fuckin real, and it’s fuckin coming.”

Another fan checked in with others to suggest that the advertisement is a possible tease: “possible fob8 tease in chicago tribune?? everyone remain calm.”

possible fob8 tease in chicago tribune?? everyone remain calm https://t.co/7ZZpto1czQ pic.twitter.com/M1pspwT3en — pete wentz updates ☆ (@pwupdated) November 28, 2022

Earlier this year, Fall Out Boy performed at the Hangout Music Festival alongside Phoebe Bridgers, Tame Impala and others. In July, the band donated $100,000 to a gun safety organization following the Highland Park mass shooting.

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi