The Black Dahlia Murder Announces 2023 North American Tour; Brian Eschbach Set To Take Lead Vocals

January 17th, 2023 - 4:47 PM

Photo: Ekaterina Gorbacheva

Metal band The Black Dahlia Murder will return this Spring on their Verminous Remnant Tour which will be the band’s first tour since the tragic death of frontman Trevor Strnad. Strnad’s death  marked the ending of the Verminous touring cycle and created the reformed lineup which consists of the remaining and returning band members.

The tour will start on April 14 with a performance at the Decibel Metal & Beer Fest in Philadelphia and run through May 26 in Minneapolis. The supporting bands are Terror, Frozen Soul, Fuming Mouth and Phobophilic. 

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10:00am local time. Click here for more information https://www.tbdmofficial.com/

Verminous Remnant Tour Dates

4/14/2023 Decibel Metal & Beer Fest – Philadelphia PA * no Terror, Fuming Mouth

4/15/2023 Roxian Theatre – Pittsburgh, PA * no Fuming Mouth

4/16/2023 Irving Plaza – New York, NY

4/18/2023 Town Ballroom – Buffalo, NY

4/19/2023 St. Andrews Hall – Detroit, MI

4/20/2023 The Intersection – Grand Rapids, MI

4/21/2023 Phoenix Concert Theatre – Toronto, ON

4/22/2023 MTelus – Montreal, QC w/ Despised Icon

4/23/2023 Paradise – Boston, MA

4/25/2023 Baltimore Soundstage – Baltimore, MD

4/26/2023 Bogart’s – Cincinnati, OH

4/27/2023 Eastside Bowl – Nashville, TN

4/28/2023 The Masquerade – Atlanta, GA

4/29/2023 The Beacham – Orlando, FL

4/30/2023 The Ritz – Tampa, FL

5/02/2023 White Oak Music Hall – Houston, TX

5/03/2023 Mohawk – Austin, TX

5/04/2023 Vibes Event Center – San Antonio, TX

5/05/2023 Ridglea Theater – Ft. Worth, TX

5/06/2023 Granada Theater – Lawrence, KS

5/07/2023 Summit Music Hall – Denver, CO

5/08/2023 Sunshine Theater – Albuquerque, NM

5/10/2023 The Nile – Mesa, AZ

5/11/2023 Belasco Theater – Los Angeles, CA

5/12/2023 House Of Blues – Anaheim, CA

5/13/2023 UC Theatre – Berkeley, CA

5/14/2023 Ace Of Spades -Sacramento, CA

5/16/2023 The Depot – Salt Lake City, UT

5/18/2023 Neptune Theatre – Seattle, WA

5/19/2023 Roseland Theater – Portland, OR

5/20/2023 Rickshaw Theatre – Vancouver, BC

5/22/2023 Union Hall – Edmonton, AB

5/23/2023 Palace Theatre – Calgary, AB

5/25/2023 Park Theatre – Winnipeg, MB

5/26/2023 Skyway Theatre – Minneapolis, MN

 

Photo: Ekaterina Gorbacheva

