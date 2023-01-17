The Black Dahlia Murder Announces 2023 North American Tour; Brian Eschbach Set To Take Lead Vocals

The tour will start on April 14 with a performance at the Decibel Metal & Beer Fest in Philadelphia and run through May 26 in Minneapolis. The supporting bands are Terror, Frozen Soul, Fuming Mouth and Phobophilic.

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10:00am local time. Click here for more information https://www.tbdmofficial.com/

Verminous Remnant Tour Dates

4/14/2023 Decibel Metal & Beer Fest – Philadelphia PA * no Terror, Fuming Mouth

4/15/2023 Roxian Theatre – Pittsburgh, PA * no Fuming Mouth

4/16/2023 Irving Plaza – New York, NY

4/18/2023 Town Ballroom – Buffalo, NY

4/19/2023 St. Andrews Hall – Detroit, MI

4/20/2023 The Intersection – Grand Rapids, MI

4/21/2023 Phoenix Concert Theatre – Toronto, ON

4/22/2023 MTelus – Montreal, QC w/ Despised Icon

4/23/2023 Paradise – Boston, MA

4/25/2023 Baltimore Soundstage – Baltimore, MD

4/26/2023 Bogart’s – Cincinnati, OH

4/27/2023 Eastside Bowl – Nashville, TN

4/28/2023 The Masquerade – Atlanta, GA

4/29/2023 The Beacham – Orlando, FL

4/30/2023 The Ritz – Tampa, FL

5/02/2023 White Oak Music Hall – Houston, TX

5/03/2023 Mohawk – Austin, TX

5/04/2023 Vibes Event Center – San Antonio, TX

5/05/2023 Ridglea Theater – Ft. Worth, TX

5/06/2023 Granada Theater – Lawrence, KS

5/07/2023 Summit Music Hall – Denver, CO

5/08/2023 Sunshine Theater – Albuquerque, NM

5/10/2023 The Nile – Mesa, AZ

5/11/2023 Belasco Theater – Los Angeles, CA

5/12/2023 House Of Blues – Anaheim, CA

5/13/2023 UC Theatre – Berkeley, CA

5/14/2023 Ace Of Spades -Sacramento, CA

5/16/2023 The Depot – Salt Lake City, UT

5/18/2023 Neptune Theatre – Seattle, WA

5/19/2023 Roseland Theater – Portland, OR

5/20/2023 Rickshaw Theatre – Vancouver, BC

5/22/2023 Union Hall – Edmonton, AB

5/23/2023 Palace Theatre – Calgary, AB

5/25/2023 Park Theatre – Winnipeg, MB

5/26/2023 Skyway Theatre – Minneapolis, MN