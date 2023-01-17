Silversun Pickups & Butch Vig Share Strange New Song “David Lynch Has a Painting Made of Flies Eyes”

Home News Cait Stoddard January 17th, 2023 - 4:22 PM

Photo Credit: Marv Watson

Recently the band Silversun Pickups and artist Butch Vig have joined forces and created the name SSVU, which is an art rock band exploring the pop culture through existential true-life encounters and today SSVU have shared the music video “David Lynch Has a Painting Made of Flies Eyes” which is directed by Michael Feerick. Both Silversun Pickups and Butch Vig star in the video.

“David Lynch Has a Painting Made of Flies Eyes” is a creative tune by how the the instrumentation brings a solid rock vibe and how vocals blend in with the vein jolting guitar riffs. As for the music video, the whole theme truly gives away what art rock is like because there are lovely colors that compliment the musical vibe and the best part is seeing how fun the band is having while performing beautiful music. SSVU’s talents as musicians shine brightly in the video.

In the press release SSVU talk about the experience with recording their upcoming album Physical Thrills which will be released on August 19.

“There was so much kinetic energy during the making of Physical Thrills and sometimes it needs a place to live. While we were listening to BV talk about his adventures with the famous, we would bounce around and start turning them into songs.”

For Record Store Black Friday, SSVU released a limited edition (2,500) 7” vinyl record that includes “David Lynch Has a Painting Made of Flies Eyes” as well as their song “Suzanne Ciani.” The 7” is available in select record stores, and the two songs are available digitally by clicking here.

