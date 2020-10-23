Butch Vig-Led Supergroup 5 Billion in Diamonds Announces New Album Divine Accidents and Shares New Song “Weight of the World”

Home News Adam Benavides October 23rd, 2020 - 10:53 AM

Supergroup rock band 5 Billions in Diamonds–spearheaded by famed alt-rock producer and Garbage drummer Butch Vig–has announced details of the upcoming release of their second full-length studio album and new single “Weight of the World”. The album is entitled Divine Accidents and will be released on Friday, November 20 via the Make Records label.

The new song “Weight of the World” marks a triumphant textured pop ballad with a pumping electronic layer. The searing vocals from singer Ebbot Lundberg (The Soundtrack of Our Lives) takes the song to a triumphant level and fans should be excited for the full LP’s release next month.

5 Billions in Diamonds famously formed several years ago and released their first, eponymous full-length studio effort in 2017. Along with Vig and Lundberg, the band also includes Bristol UK producer Andy Jenks and DJ James Grillo. For their latest album, the band has also tapped additional guest artists including David Schelzel (of The Ocean Blue), Helen White, and James Bagshaw (of Temples).

Butch Vig is most widely regarded for his work as producer on the iconic 1991 Nirvana album, Nevermind. The album is largely known to have usher in the grunge music movement of 1990s and went on to sell over 10 million copies. Vig also achieved much fame and success as drummer for the alternative rock band Garbage, which formed in Madison, Wisconsin, in 1993. The band’s lineup as remained intact since its formation and consists of Vig, Scottish Shirley Manson (vocals), Duke Erikson (guitar, bass) and Steve Marker (guitar, keyboards). Their debut eponymous album sold over four million copies and the band has sold over 17 million records worldwide to date.

Divine Accidents tracklist:

1. Divine Accidents

2. Colour You In

3. Let it Get Away from You

4. The Unknown

5. Formaldehyde

6. Into Your Symphony

7. Hurt No More

8. Weight of the World

9. Witches

10. Bodega Bay

11. Dive In Me