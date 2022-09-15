SSVU (Silversun Pickups & Butch Vig) Announce Record Store Day Black Friday Release Of “7 With Two New Songs

Home News Skyy Rincon September 15th, 2022 - 6:36 PM

Silversun Pickups and Butch Vig, under the moniker SSVU, have teamed up once more to announce a new 7 inch vinyl record for release on Record Store Day Black Friday. The limited edition vinyl will feature two brand new songs entitled “David Lynch Has a Painting Made of Flies Eyes” and “Suzanne Ciani.” Only 2,500 vinyl pressings have been made which will become available later this year on November 25 in select record stores.

Speaking on the forthcoming release, the band offered, “There was so much kinetic energy during the making of Physical Thrills and sometimes it needs a place to live. While we were listening to BV talk about his adventures with the famous, we would bounce around and start turning them into songs. And just like that, SSVU.”

The band is currently in the midst of their North American tour with their next concert scheduled for September 28 at Observatory North Park in San Diego, California. They will go onto play in Nevada, Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Jersey, New York, Maryland, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Florida and Georgia. The trek will end on November 18 with a show in Nashville, Tennessee at Marathon Music Works. Eliza & The Delusions will be supporting on various dates throughout the trek.

The tour is in support of their recently released album Physical Thrills which arrived last month. The record features production from Vig who famously worked with grunge legends Nirvana on their iconic 1991 album Nevermind. In August, Silversun Pickups shared the music video for “Alone On A Hill.”

Photo Credit: Marv Watson