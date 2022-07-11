Entire Performance of Sepultura Filmed Professionally at Serbia’s 2022 Exit Festival

Brazilian heavy metal band Sepultura recently performed at Serbia’s 2022 Exit Festival. Luckily for fans who couldn’t make the set, the entire performance was professionally filmed for home viewing. According to Blabbermouth, the set is currently available to view on Youtube.

The hour-and-sixteen minute performance features songs such as “Arise”, “Territory” and “Means to an End”, alongside many others. The performance also features a dedication to bandmember Andreas Kisser, whose wife, Patricia Perissinotto Kisser, unfortunately passed away recently due to colon cancer.

Kisser left the European tour late last month due to this personal loss, and the band was temporarily joined by Jean Patton. Sepultura appears to be standing by Kisser during this difficult time, and they have chosen to dedicate the entire tour to Patricia Perissinotto Kisser.

Sepultura’s 2021 tour has not been without incident. Drummer Eloy Casagrande also unfortunately had to leave the band’s North American tour last April due to an on-stage accident which left him with a broken leg.