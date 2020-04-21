Ice T, Kurtis Blow, De La Soul, Chuck D, Naughty by Nature and More to Play Hip Hop Loves NY Live Benefit Event

Home News Aaron Grech April 21st, 2020 - 11:18 PM

Several prominent old school hip hop artists such as Ice T, Chuck D, Naughty By Nature, De La Soul, Kurtis Blow, Biz Markie, Dave East, Chuck D, Kid N Play and the Sugar Hill Gang will be performing at Hip Hop Loves NY, a livestreamed benefit concert in support of New York City health workers batting the COVID-19 pandemic. This event is put together by The Universal Hip Hop Museum and Mass Appeal records.

This event will be broadcast on the Mass Appeal YouTube page on Thursday, April 23rd at 6PM EST. Proceeds from this event will go to benefit the SOMOS Community Care, a network of over 2,500 healthcare providers throughout New York City and The Bronx Community Relief Effort, an effort focused on meeting the most essential needs in the Bronx

“New York has become the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Rocky Bucano, Executive Director of the Universal Hip Hop Museum, stated in a press release. “It has shed light on the health and economic disparities in Black and Brown communities as African Americans and Latinos are dying at a disproportionately higher rate. This is a result of underlying health issues and major economic gaps in our city. The courage and the tenacity of the frontline healthcare workers serving in the most vulnerable populations is nothing short of heroic.”

Ice- T has a heavy metal group called Body Count, which released a new single earlier this year. Public Enemy member Chuck D recently engaged in a public hoax with Flavor Flav, and pretended that the member was kicked out of the group.

Photo Credit: April Siese