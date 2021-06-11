Black Label Society Announces Fall 2021 Doom Trooping Over North America Tour Dates with Obituary and Prong

Home News Ellie Lin June 11th, 2021 - 12:33 PM

Metal band Black Label Society has announced their upcoming fall tour dates. The tour is called Doom Trooping Over North America, and Black Label Society will be supported by bands Obituary and Prong. The tour will begin Oct. 1, 2021 and end Nov. 28, 2021.

Beginning in Sacramento, Calif., Doom Trooping Over North America will take Black Label Society to notable music cities and venues such as the Roseland Theater in Portland, the House of Blues in Chicago, The Fillmore in Minneapolis, the Georgia Theater in Athens, Ga., Franklin Music Hall in Philadelphia, The Palladium in Worcester Mass., Irving Plaza in New York and will end in Albuquerque at the Sunshine Theater.

In a press release, Black Label Society was described as “One part invading horde and all parts traveling carnival party, Black Label Society traverses the world powered by caffeine and cacophony. BLS engages and inspires audiences everywhere they go, on every radio dial they burn, inviting all comers to join in and participate in their brotherhood and sisterhood of hard rock and vigor.”

Recently, Black Label Society shared a music video for their 2014 hit “Heart of Darkness.” Supporting band Obituary announced a livestream series called The End Complete, that took place in March and April 2021. Supporting band Prong released an EP, End of Days in 2019.

Black Label Society Fall 2021 Tour Dates:

10/1 – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades

10/2 – Ventura, CA – Ventura Theater

10/4 – Boise, ID – Knitting Factory

10/5 – Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory

10/7 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo

10/8 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater

10/12 – West Des Moines, IA – Val Air Ballroom

10/13 – Lincoln, NE – Bourbon Theatre

10/15 – Bowler, WI – Mohican North Star Gaming & Resort

10/16 – Milwaukee, WI – Eagles Club Stage

10/17 – Chicago, IL – House Of Blues

10/18 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore

10/19 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater

10/21 – Biloxi, MS – Hard Rock Live Hotel & Casino

10/22 – Athens, GA – Georgia Theater

10/23 – Dothan, AL – The Plant

10/24 – Lake Buena Vista, FL – House Of Blues

10/26 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Revolution Live

10/28 – Huntsville, AL – Mars Music Hall

10/29 – Asheville, NC – Orange Peel

10/30 – Cincinnati, OH – Bogart’s

10/31 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works

11/2 – Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall

11/4 – Worcester, MA – The Palladium

11/5 – Albany, NY – Empire Live

11/6 – Stroudsburg, PA – Sherman Theater

11/7 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza

11/9 – Hartford, CT – Webster Theater

11/10 – Montclair, NJ – The Wellmont Theater

11/11 – Rochester, NY – Main Street Armory

11/13 – Sault Ste. Marie, MI – Kewadin Casino

11/14 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

11/15 – Cleveland, OH – House Of Blues

11/16 – Fort Wayne, IN – Piere’s Entertainment Center

11/18 – Oklahoma City, OK – Diamond Ballroom

11/19 – San Antonio, TX – The Aztec Theatre

11/20 – Grand Prairie, TX – Texas Trust CU Theatre

11/21 – Houston, TX – Warehouse Live

11/23 – Tucson, AZ – Rialto Theater

11/24 – Las Vegas, NV – House Of Blues

11/26 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

11/27 – Denver, CO – Summit Theater

11/28 – Albuquerque, NM – Sunshine Theater

Photo Credit: Owen Ela