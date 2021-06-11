Black Label Society Announces Fall 2021 Doom Trooping Over North America Tour Dates with Obituary and Prong

Metal band Black Label Society has announced their upcoming fall tour dates. The tour is called Doom Trooping Over North America, and Black Label Society will be supported by bands Obituary and Prong. The tour will begin Oct. 1, 2021 and end Nov. 28, 2021.
Beginning in Sacramento, Calif., Doom Trooping Over North America will take Black Label Society to notable music cities and venues such as the Roseland Theater in Portland, the House of Blues in Chicago, The Fillmore in Minneapolis, the Georgia Theater in Athens, Ga., Franklin Music Hall in Philadelphia, The Palladium in Worcester Mass., Irving Plaza in New York and will end in Albuquerque at the Sunshine Theater.
In a press release, Black Label Society was described as “One part invading horde and all parts traveling carnival party, Black Label Society traverses the world powered by caffeine and cacophony. BLS engages and inspires audiences everywhere they go, on every radio dial they burn, inviting all comers to join in and participate in their brotherhood and sisterhood of hard rock and vigor.”
Recently, Black Label Society shared a music video for their 2014 hit “Heart of Darkness.” Supporting band Obituary announced a livestream series called The End Complete, that took place in March and April 2021. Supporting band Prong released an EP, End of Days in 2019.
Black Label Society Fall 2021 Tour Dates:
10/1 – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades
10/2 – Ventura, CA – Ventura Theater
10/4 – Boise, ID – Knitting Factory
10/5 – Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory
10/7 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo
10/8 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater
10/12 – West Des Moines, IA – Val Air Ballroom
10/13 – Lincoln, NE – Bourbon Theatre
10/15 – Bowler, WI – Mohican North Star Gaming & Resort
10/16 – Milwaukee, WI – Eagles Club Stage
10/17 – Chicago, IL – House Of Blues
10/18 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore
10/19 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater
10/21 – Biloxi, MS – Hard Rock Live Hotel & Casino
10/22 – Athens, GA – Georgia Theater
10/23 – Dothan, AL – The Plant
10/24 – Lake Buena Vista, FL – House Of Blues
10/26 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Revolution Live
10/28 – Huntsville, AL – Mars Music Hall
10/29 – Asheville, NC – Orange Peel
10/30 – Cincinnati, OH – Bogart’s
10/31 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works
11/2 – Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall
11/4 – Worcester, MA – The Palladium
11/5 – Albany, NY – Empire Live
11/6 – Stroudsburg, PA – Sherman Theater
11/7 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza
11/9 – Hartford, CT – Webster Theater
11/10 – Montclair, NJ – The Wellmont Theater
11/11 – Rochester, NY – Main Street Armory
11/13 – Sault Ste. Marie, MI – Kewadin Casino
11/14 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit
11/15 – Cleveland, OH – House Of Blues
11/16 – Fort Wayne, IN – Piere’s Entertainment Center
11/18 – Oklahoma City, OK – Diamond Ballroom
11/19 – San Antonio, TX – The Aztec Theatre
11/20 – Grand Prairie, TX – Texas Trust CU Theatre
11/21 – Houston, TX – Warehouse Live
11/23 – Tucson, AZ – Rialto Theater
11/24 – Las Vegas, NV – House Of Blues
11/26 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex
11/27 – Denver, CO – Summit Theater
11/28 – Albuquerque, NM – Sunshine Theater
Photo Credit: Owen Ela