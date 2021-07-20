Black Label Society Announces Winter 2021 Tour Dates with Armored Saint and Prong

Home News Alison Alber July 20th, 2021 - 9:13 PM

Today Metal bands Black Label Society, Armored Saint and Prong announced that they will share the stage in December for their “Doom Dropping Over North America Tour.” The short tour will include five stops total, mostly touring the west of the U.S.

The tour will kickoff on December 27th at the Virginia Street Brewhouse in Reno, NV. From there the bands will play three gigs in The Golden State, California. On December 28th, they will play at the Regency Grand in San Francisco, on December 29th at the Wiltern in Los Angeles and then on December 30th at the House of Blues in San Diego. The your will conclude on New Year’s Eve at The Marquee, in Tempe, AZ.

Black Label Society and Prong start the tour already in September but with fellow Metal band Obituary. They announced their first leg of the tour in June. Armored Saint released their eight full-length record Punching The Sky in October last year. Prong dropped their last album Age of Defiance in 2019.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela