Cage The Elephant Singer Matt Shultz Arrested on Weapons Charges in New York

Photo Credit: Kaylyn Over

According to consequence.net multiple news outlets have reported that last Thursday Cage the Elephant’s lead singer Matt Shultz was arrested in New York City and charged with felony gun possession. Last Wednesday an employee at the Bowery Hotel saw Shultz carrying a handgun into a public bathroom.

Police arrived at Shultz‘s hotel room last Thursday where Shultz admitted to the police that he owns two .45 caliber guns, a Sig Sauer and a Smith & Wesson. Police took Shultz into custody where a judge issued a warrant which allowed law enforcement officials to search Shultz’s hotel room. Both of the firearms were found to be loaded and Shultz did not have a license for any of the weapons.

According to nytimes.com police officers found 11 Polaroid photos of the guns, which showed a hand pointing to the firearms and six handwritten notes. A message on one of the notes stated “I will defend myself if I am attacked.” said the prosecutor’s office.

Shultz is facing multiple counts of weapons possession charges and he is set to appear in court this Wednesday. Also it is not clear if Shultz has been released on bail which is set at $30,000.