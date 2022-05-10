All In Music & Arts Festival Announces Inaugural Lineup Including, Daryl Hall & John Oates, Cage The Elephant, Portugal. The Man and More

Home News Megan Mandatta May 10th, 2022 - 8:59 PM

The All in Music & Arts Festival is set to occur September 3-4 at the Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center with tickets available at ALLINFestival.com. The event will be headlined by Daryl Hall & John Oates, Cage the Elephant, John Fogerty, Portugal. The Man and More.

Among the headlining talents, fans can also expect to see Trampled By Turtles, Misterwives, Mike Campbell, The Dirty Knobs, Lucinda Williams and Her Band, Dawes and even more.

This impressive festival is produced by Steve Sybesma, Dave Lucas, Paul Peck and Kevin Browning, all sporting various accolades stemming from long careers in live music.

“This festival is going to be the greatest project of my career,” notes Sybesma. “I’m beyond excited to create a new chapter in live music history right here in my beloved hometown of Indianapolis.”

Daryl Hall & John Oates are the mainly anticipated headliners for this festival with their recent outings from various performances within the last few years.

The event will take place in the heart of downtown Indianapolis and will feature various food and drink offerings. There is also set to be a full beer garden with local craft breweries and cocktail artists available for attendees.