Skrillex Teams Up With Noisia, Josh Pan and Dylan Brady of 100 gecs for Minimalist New Song “Supersonic (My Existence)”

Home News Noah Celaya June 10th, 2021 - 11:12 PM

Photo: Mehreen Rizvi

Skrillex has shared the new track “Supersonic (My Existence)” with Noisia, Josh Pan, and Dylan Brady. On the new release, Josh Pan offers a haunting, spectral vocal performance that weaves between the searing production work of Skrillex and collaborators Dutch producer-trio Noisia along with an original contribution by 100 gecs’ Dylan Brady. Check out the new track below:

This marks Skrillex’s third new release of 2021, following the nuanced house collab “Butterflies” with Four Tet and Starrah and the propulsive pop-punk track “Too Bizarre” with Swae Lee and Siiickbrain.

Photo credit: Mehreen Rizvi