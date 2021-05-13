Skrillex is Joined by Swae Lee and Siiickbrain to Perform at an Underground Dance Punk Show in New Video for “Too Bizarre”

Home News Noah Celaya May 13th, 2021 - 7:31 PM

Skrillex has shared a new track “Too Bizarre,” featuring Swae Lee and Siiickbrain. This marks his second new release this week, following “Butterflies” with Four Tet and Starrah.

For the high driving track “Too Bizarre,” Skrillex calls on Rae Sremmurd, rapper and singer Swae Lee, and experimental artist Siiickbrain for an unconventional collaboration that could only be brought together by the attuned ear and friend circle of Skrillex. The video features a large crowd packed together in a basement partying, dancing, singing, and hanging from the ceiling upside down.

The song has an emphasis on guitars, featuring a beefy bass riff and a lighter acoustic section. Check out the song below:

Photo credit: Mehreen Rizvi