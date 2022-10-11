Kaskade & deadmau5 Share New Kx5 Single “Alive” Featuring The Moth & The Flame

Home News Katherine Gilliam October 11th, 2022 - 6:05 PM

DJs deadmau5 and Kaskade’s Kx5 released a new single featuring The Moth and The Flame called “Alive” earlier today on Oct. 11, 2022. Following their latest collaborative hits, “Escape” and “Take Me High,” the two popular artists collectively known as Kx5 are capitalizing on their newfound success with this release while giving underrated alternative rock artists The Moth and The Flame the opportunity to spread their name in the so-called electronica “big leagues.”

Only the third song released by the duo, Kx5 continues their sonic exploration as they compose a track that eagerly blends emotive alternative rock with synths reminiscent of a teenager’s favorite atmospheric indie song, “Alive’s” captivating production successfully transcends the confines of genre and embodies nostalgia so fully, through its triumphant beat and subtle “yearning vocals” that only inspires listeners to sing along.

Listen to “Alive” below.

Even though this band has only been around for a short time, Kaskade & deadmau5’s collaborative artistic project has reached new heights of success that only continue to grow.

Kx5 is planning to release many more studio singles in the next coming months as the duo preps for the upcoming release of their still-untitled album. A release date is still yet to be specified. Kx5 will also be conducting a live set later this year at Los Angeles’ Memorial Coliseum on December 10.

Listen to Kaskade & deadmau5’s new debut single, “Take Me High,” here.

Listen to Kaskade & deadmau5’s other single, “Escape,” featuring Hayla, here.