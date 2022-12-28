Devin Townsend Continues To Shut Down Possibility Of New Strapping Young Lad Music, States He “Doesn’t Blame People For Not Understanding”

Home News Roy Lott December 28th, 2022 - 9:15 PM

With the trend of reunions happening next year, former Strapping Young Lad member Devin Townsend is continuing to let fans know that he has no interest in reforming the group. in a recent interview with AndrewHaug.com, Townsend spoke about the demand of wanting the old, angry Townsend back. “That’s confusing. I can explain it until I’m blue in the face, and people are, like, ‘Yeah, cool. Anyway, can you do it?’ I think it’s good for me having to try and work on my patience, because there’s a part of that’s, like, ‘Really? You think that it’s that easy?’ I know why they want it. I love it too — I love it — but I can’t do it.”

He then went on to compare it with an all-you-can-eat buffet, getting all you can have at the time but when going back the shrimp at that buffet may no longer be available. “And you know that that’s the place, and you go there and you get a big plate of it and eat it. And you’re, like, ‘That is my favorite thing in the world.’ And you go back and it’s out; the restaurant’s out.” He continues “And you say, ‘When are you bringing more shrimp out?’ And they’re, like, ‘We ran out of shrimp. The ingredients that we had that created that dish, we don’t have those anymore.’ And as opposed to going, like, ‘Oh, I understand. It’s a bummer. Okay. Cool. See ya,’ it’s, like, they’re yelling at the bowl of shrimp or they’re yelling at the restaurant.”

He also adds that he is not blaming people for wanting it back.”I don’t blame people for wanting it, and I also don’t blame people for not understanding it.” “What I have to do is it’s up to me to make peace with that. Because otherwise I’m yelling at the well; I’m yelling at the shrimp board. ”

Townsend recently released his albums Lightwork and Nightwork. The albums include the previously released singles “Moonpeople,” “Call of The Void,” “Lightwork” and “Heartbreaker.”

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat