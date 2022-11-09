Devin Townsend Debuts New Video for “Heartbreaker”

Home News Karan Singh November 9th, 2022 - 11:27 AM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Following the release of his twelfth studio album, Lightwork, Canadian singer-songwriter Devin Townsend has dropped a music video from the album for “Heartbreaker.” The success of the new album has brought him some well-deserved attention, and his latest visual package keeps its momentum going. Check it out below:

The above video shows four different cuts of Townshend putting together the track in his studio. This intimate look into his creative process brings listeners closer to the song and adds a touch of intimacy to the sounds that resulted from his DIY approach to making music.

Lightwork (and its B-sides companion of demos and secondary cuts) is the product of filtering down all the material Townshend wrote and recorded during the coronavirus pandemic. For this, he summoned longtime friend Garth “GGGarth” Richardson to help produce the album and bring to fruition the visions he had while locked away during a global catastrophe.

Townsend also recently launched the Lightwork Interactive Ambient Generator, giving fans access to curated loops from the new album that they can then mix together to create their own fusions.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat